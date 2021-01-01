Letters to the Editor — January 1, 2021

01 January 2021 00:02 IST

Exit politics

Superstar Rajinikanth has made a wise decision, given the ground realities (Editorial, “No show”, December 31). However, the reasons cited by him for the reversal in his political stand sound unconvincing. Concerns about his health as well as COVID-19 were prevalent even when he was emphatic in his position of floating a party some weeks ago, with a ‘now or never’ call to the people of Tamil Nadu. It is evident from his studied silence on many critical issues that he was all along reluctant to get into the cesspool of politics. With actor Kamal Haasan drawing good crowds in the urban areas, the DMK has its task cut out. However, it would be prudent on the part of Mr. Rajinikanth to take a neutral stand at the time of the elections later this year so that he can keep intact his deserved and hard earned image.

V. Subramanian,

Chennai

Mr. Rajinikanth has at last cleared the prolonged suspense. What is surprising is the fact that he has kept things close to his chest. No one expected him to change the dynamics of politics in Tamil Nadu with his entry. Nor would there be any vacuum as he never stepped in. But his indecisive acts must have shattered his huge following. Politics is not his cup of tea.

Balasubramaniam Pavani,

Secunderabad

I appreciate Mr. Rajinikanth’s bold decision. If he wants to serve the State, he should begin a forum to ensure social uplift such as starting community halls with reasonable charges, reading halls, bus shelters, drinking water points and health centres, dress and study materials for poor students. He can make a mark in every district this way.

A.P. Mathivanan,

Chennai

I am really flummoxed by the fuss created by the “exit” of the superstar. His statement that his health condition is what stands in the way between him and politics can be trusted only when he completely retires from acting.

S. Nagarajan Iyer,

Coimbatore

Mr. Rajinikanth’s volte face could only be due to some inevitable pressure from some powerful entity.

Whatever said and done, it is not that easy to come to power without an alliance with either one of the major Dravidian parties that are firmly rooted in the State.

Tharcius S. Fernando,

Chennai

Any casual observer would have known that the veteran actor was never serious about his political journey. Even his recent decision to start a party of his own may have been on the prompting of some others. Being inexperienced politically, he would have had to rely heavily on others.

A. Michael Dhanaraj,

Coimbatore

Virus watch

Careful surveillance and testing is required with more cases of the new novel coronavirus variant being reported. Our health systems are ill-equipped to handle this highly infectious variant if and when it spreads. Enhanced surveillance, containment and testing of samples for genome sequencing are needed.

Dr. Thomas Palocaren,

Vellore, Tamil Nadu

Eluru ‘disease’

More than a month has passed since the Eluru mystery disease necessitated the hospitalisation of more than 600 people. It was reported that one of the reasons was nickel and cadmium poisoning of water bodies; the other, pesticide poisoning. What is surprising is that nothing has been heard of the inquiry instituted by the Andhra Pradesh government. When will the inquiry be made public?

A.V. Narayanan,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu