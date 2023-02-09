Letters to the Editor — February 9, 2023

February 09, 2023 12:24 am | Updated February 08, 2023 11:00 pm IST

Quake and aid

It is distressing to learn from various reliable news sources that getting aid to Syria is being affected by political and logistical challenges. It is shocking that the West is still looking at the government of Bashar al-Assad as one to be kept on the margins. Analysis that there is a reluctance to route aid to Damascus after western sanctions is disturbing.

Maninder Singh Grewal,

New Delhi

One feels deep empathy for Syria in particular which seems to be facing a series of unfortunate events, both man-made and natural. One evinces intense grief for the lives and livelihoods lost. India needs to stand as one with the people of Syria and Turkey as they try to get through this tragedy and get back to life.

Netra Raghunandhan,

Bengaluru

Apart from the inclement weather, what is hampering rescue efforts in north-western Syria is affected areas falling under rebel-held regions. In this hour of a gigantic humanitarian crisis, sectarian as well as political and strategic differences should be set aside and aid allowed to flow freely and expeditiously to the victims. Turkey and Syria need every bit of attention and help from the international community.

Kosaraju Chandramouli,

Hyderabad

Mirage of peace

This crisis in Pakistan can be turned around if sense prevails in Pakistan and Islamabad gets into, say, a 25-year-long year peace treaty with India (Editorial page, February 8). This would be a game-changer, allowing both countries to concentrate on alleviating the real problems of the common man. Crores can be saved and spent on welfare than on defence.

O.P. Swaminathan,

Bengaluru

In Parliament

It is quite evident from the proceedings in Parliament that the government is in no mood to investigate the Hindenburg report on alleged financial malfeasance by a prominent business group. The charges are too serious to be brushed off, and there needs to be at least some semblance of a credible investigation into the matter. The counter-attack by the government against the Opposition, ridiculing some parties and pointing to their humongous corruption, has its limitations. The Prime Minister should remember that attack cannot always be the best form of defence.

S.K. Choudhury,

Bengaluru

