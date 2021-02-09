Letters to the Editor — February 9, 2021

09 February 2021 00:02 IST

Uttarakhand disaster

Time and again we have seen and experienced the vagaries of nature but we still continue to ignore them as if they have no connection with us. This time the result has been destroyed hydel projects and a giant wave of water and sediments, which have swept away everything in their path. Many people are still missing, some are no more, there are huge economic losses, and there is a change in the natural topography. Are there any other vulnerabilities which can trigger similar events in future? Economic development is necessary but it must be sustainable. We must not forget that it is “we” who are altering nature.

Kishor Bansal, Advertising Advertising

Greater Noida west, Uttar Pradesh

Although the reasons for the disaster are not yet fully known, the widespread belief is that this is a result of climate change impacting the sensitive Himalayan ecosystem (Page 1, “Experts point to climate change impact”, February 8). If the accelerated melting of the Himalayan glaciers continues, we may face many such adverse events. There should be a proper balance between developmental initiatives and the ecology. There are numerous polluting industrial units and large hydel projects in this region which are inadvisable. Apart from a plan of action to conserve the Himalayan ecosystem, there needs to be a marking of highly sensitive zones in the Himalayas.

Kalapala Vinod Kumar,

Tukkuluru, Nuzvid, Andhra Pradesh

Large hydroelectric power plants in a fragile zone are a recipe for disaster, notwithstanding the economic benefits associated with it. The root of the problem lies in the construction of too many projects in this fragile and ecosensitive zone despite judicial rulings.

Vijay Singh Adhikari,

Nainital, Uttarakhand

India and Grand Slams

While it is glad to read about a lone tennis player from India, Sumit Nagal, set to play in the singles draw of the Australian Open, it is sad that in such a populous country, there is just one entrant to the Grand Slam, in Melbourne. The numerous tennis academies and coaching centres, including the Sports Authority of India, should shape young Indian players with a view to have them enter all the four Grand Slam events.

K. Pradeep,

Chennai