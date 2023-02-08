Letters to the Editor — February 8, 2023

February 08, 2023 12:24 am | Updated February 07, 2023 11:14 pm IST

Nature strikes

Tragedies do not seem to end. The world seems to have just emerged from the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic, only to have an event that has cast a pall of gloom — the massive earthquakes, attributed to the Anatolian fault system that have struck Turkey and Syria.

The trail of destruction, with thousands of buildings in ruins, brings alive the enormity of the disaster. The faces of children who have been rescued make for moving scenes. International sanctions should not come in the way of providing succour in this time of great calamity and desperate need. The international community should take the alleviation of untold misery engendered by the earthquakes and the post-earthquake reconstruction of Turkey and Syria as its responsibility in an affirmation and a demonstration of the spirit of common humanity.

G. David Milton,

Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

The visuals of buildings that have collapsed like the pack of cards are heart wrenching. The nightmare seems to have been made worse by the inclement weather. In the reconstruction process, studier building designs can be thought of.

Dr. D.V.G. Sankararao,

Nellimarla, Andhra Pradesh

Despite all the scientific advancements made by mankind it is unfortunate that there are no standard technologies to forecast earthquakes with a realistic degree of occurrence time, location, intensity and magnitude. The wrath of nature is indeed deeply devastating. In times of such distress, the entire international community must stand united and get into an overdrive mode.

Dr. Biju C. Mathew,

Thiruvananthapuram

The tragedy has shifted the focus of global attention away from a Russia-Ukraine-based geopolitical discourse to the gut-wrenching realities that follow a natural calamity. India has done well in rushing aid to the affected region.

At the same time, it should examine its rescue and relief policy at home. With more than a quarter of its land falling under seismic risk zones, it should consider mandating “life safety” designs for buildings in high-risk zones, as in the developed world, and having a strict curb on mindless human activities in fragile areas.

Michael Jom,

Thiruvananthapuram

It is fortunate that India’s not-very-cordial relations with Turkey have not come in the way of New Delhi sending relief and help to Turkey.

Similar actions should also be taken to help Pakistan which is facing a crisis of a different kind. This should be done despite our strained relations. Such acts will make India’s G-20 presidentship sparkle even more.

K. Nehru Patnaik,

Visakhapatnam

Judicial postings

Non-political and non-controversial postings should be a part of the basic structure of the judiciary, which should extend to retired judges too. To maintain the sanctity of the office, the executive should be kept at arm’s length from the judiciary.

Manas Agarwal,

New Delhi

Vani Jairam

The kuyil has flown. A songstress like the great singer is a rarity. Her velvety voice will never be forgotten by her admirers. “Nathamenum Koilile”, “Malligai en Mannan mayankum” and “Yezhu Swarangalukkul” are some of her lilting compositions that will remain in our minds. She was simple in her outlook.

Mani Nataraajan,

Chennai

