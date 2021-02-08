Letters to the Editor — February 8, 2021

Farmers’ protests

The following aspects of the farm laws are most worrying to the farmers. The laws have exempted private traders from taxes while the APMC mandis will continue to pay the taxes levied by the respective State governments. As if this were not enough, the farm laws have also done away with the stock-holding limits of food grains such as wheat and rice. The farmers understand that with such munificence from the government side, the private traders would not mind paying the farmers a price higher than the MSP for some time. But, they also understand that in the long term, this will mean the APMC mandis going out of business and the market for their produce turning a “buyer’s market” with all the attendant adverse implications for the farmers. It is this concern which makes them insist on MSP being given a statutory basis and made binding on all buyers of their produce — which the government has so far seemed loath to consider. The other point is the denial of recourse to the normal legal mechanism in the case of disputes. That said, the educated among the farmers also realise that in view of the fast-depleting water table in the two States (Punjab and Haryana), a shift from wheat and rice to other crops and horticulture by more farmers has become necessary. But that cannot happen on its own. The government will have to incentivise such a shift; and in the case of horticulture, it will also have to ensure cold storage facilities to farmers and assure price stabilisation.

G.G. Menon,

Tripunithura, Kerala

When the farming community, the real stakeholders, finds the farm laws unpalatable to them, the attempt to force-feed them is not an edible proposition. Without attributing any ulterior motive in framing the laws, one would feel that the ‘customer is never wrong’ approach would be ideal to overcome the impasse.

Ayyasseri Raveendranath,

Aranmula, Kerala

The government should either ‘accede’ to the farmers demand to repealing the three farm laws or get all places of their ongoing protests vacated without any further delay. How long can it afford to continue with its extant “hide and seek” stance? It obviously comes at a huge economic cost to the nation apart from causing unimaginable inconvenience to the general masses. How long will this mega show of strength continue? More importantly, where are we headed for? One wishes that the judiciary has a solution.

S.K. Gupta,

New Delhi

The face-off between the government and farmers seems to be worsening. The net result is the collateral damage: the government’s claim of a revival of the disruptive movements, conspiracy theories, and of some in the West meddling in India’s affairs. The moribund Opposition is gleefully fishing in troubled waters and shedding crocodile tears for farmers. It is prudent for the Centre to repeal the farm laws before the core issue is besieged by other intractable issues.

Deepak Singhal,

Noida, Uttar Pradesh

The ‘guardian’ of rights

It was amusing to read the Prime Minister’s pat for the judiciary for safeguarding rights and personal liberty at a time when the judiciary is facing flak for turning away from the pressing issues of the life and liberty of citizens.

The kind of public adulation showered on the Prime Minister by a sitting judge of the Supreme Court would have been unthinkable a few years ago. It may be a mistake to equate the government’s interests with national interests. (Page 1, “PM lauds the judiciary for safeguarding people’s rights”, February,7)

Manohar Alembath,

Kannur, Kerala

Capping trans fats

Indian diets comprise large amounts of oils and fats and reducing them is difficult. It may be easy to regulate TFAs in ‘food products’ and tough in ‘food items’. Street foods that are made from local or home-made oils, will continue to cause harm.

Anirudh Kansal,

New Delhi