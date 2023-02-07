Letters to the Editor — February 7, 2023

February 07, 2023 12:24 am | Updated February 06, 2023 11:18 pm IST

Balloon-triggered fallout

Even if the Chinese balloon was a “civilian weather balloon”, as claimed by Beijing, it is very hard to brush aside the fact that it did intrude into U.S. territory. It is appreciable that the U.S. handled the situation well. One hopes all the debris of the fallen balloon is traced and the world knows what it contained, which will highlight the real objective of the ‘mission’ itself.

A. Venkatasubramanian,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

It was surprising to read about the debrief by the U.S. highlighting similar balloon sightings over South Asia and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Chinese surveillance balloons over Indian territory and the Indian government either not being aware of this or suppressing the information, reflect India’s inadequacy of resources for target detection and neutralisation over its strategic assets.

Major General Jatinder Singh (retd.),

Chandigarh

Musharraf’s legacy

The former Pakistan President and Army chief, Pervez Musharraf, will be remembered largely for arbitrarily discontinuing the democratic process in Pakistan. His tenure was one that was marred by various controversies and missteps, leaving behind a deeply contentious legacy. The Kargil war was another dark moment. Musharraf’s time has lessons for Pakistan’s ruling elite, civilian and military.

Gregory Fernandes,

Mumbai

Vani Jairam

As a great singer with a record number of songs in a number of languages, revealing versatility and virtuosity, Vani Jairam carved a niche for herself. She made music enjoyable and acceptable to both the layman and the connoisseur. Her soulful songs such as “Nathamenum koilile”, “Malligai en mannan mayankum” and “Yezhu Swarangalukkul” will remain with us for long.

R. Pichumani,

Thippirajapuram, Tamil Nadu

Her voice will live on as Aakashvaani (voice in the sky). Of all her songs, her recording of “Meerabai” for Pt. Ravishankar for the film Meera (Hema Malini as Meerabai) will remain the main jewel. Her golden voice will live on, thanks to technology.

V.P. Dhananjayan,

Chennai

In her passing, the mellifluousness that mesmerised legions of music lovers with a pan-Indian reach has been stilled. Vani Jairam left an indelible mark on Indian cinema. She was one among the front-ranking singers of her generation and her soothing voice will be missed immensely.

Ayyasseri Raveendranath,

Aranmula, Kerala

Vani Jairam went to Singapore in the early 1990s to take part in a music concert in one of the indoor stadiums. She sang many beautiful numbers to the delight of her audience that included Chinese, Malays and Tamils. The next day the Singapore Broadcasting Corporation interviewed her for its SBC 12 (Tamil) viewers.

At the end of the interview, she was asked which among the 14 or more languages she would cherish to sing for her soul. Not waiting for a second, she replied, “Pynthamizh”.

C. Sachidananda Narayanan,

Palayamkottai, Tamil Nadu

