Letters to the Editor — February 7, 2022

Lata Mangeshkar

An era has ended. Lata Mangeshkar transcended four generations in her lifetime and her voice remains eternal. Every fan of hers would have loved to see her touch 100. In a way she led a full life and let us cherish the lovely moments she gave to this country. That she could rise to impossible heights in the world of music in those days when sound technology was at its nascent stage by dint of her hard work and sheer discipline sends a message to budding singers.

D. Nagarjuna,

Hyderabad

Sadly, the greatest ever singing legend of the country — who was quoted to have said that “a singer must bring soul to the song” — is no more but the soul which she had deeply imbued to keep alive every one of her immortal songs certainly lives on. Her incredible, endless variety and genres of songs resonated pleasingly beyond different boundaries, languages and cultures. As a unique musical genius, she represented the very spirit of India — a true symbol of unity in our vast diversity.

A. Mohan,

Chennai

Lata Mangeshkar is a rare gem bestowed with abundant knowledge of music which helped her to perform any intricate composition with elan and grace. The doyen of Hindustani classical music, Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan, once remarked that her singing was never out of tune. Her achievements and awards sat lightly on her shoulders. Perhaps her best and ever spoken about songs were those sung under the baton of Madan Mohan.

Balakrishnan Narayanan,

Bengaluru

Lataji’s vast contributions to the field of music will always remain irreplaceable and unforgettable. She will keep inspiring us.

Soumya Shreemayee,

Bargarh, Odisha

It was the Nightingale of India who made the western audience aware of the richness of Indian music. She was probably the last to sing in the slow-paced old style. It is said that she could not tolerate noisy instruments. One remembers the Ilaiyaraja evergreen hit song that Lataji sang with S.P. Balasubrahmanyam in the Tamil film Satya: ‘Valai osai kala kala vena’.

A.V. Narayanan,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

I am anguished beyond words. ‘Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hain Gar Yaad Rahe’ is just one of the soul-stirring songs of Lataji.

Hidayathulla Khan,

Bengaluru

The Nightingale has flown away to eternity. Lataji stood head and shoulders above all the other talent in the musical firmament. Generations to come will scarce believe that such a heavenly voice could emanate from any mortal.

Ayyasseri Raveendranath,

Aranmula, Kerala

One can only think of ‘Achha To Hum Chalte Hain’. ‘Sayo Nara’, Lata Mangeshkar.

A.A.H.K. Ghori ,

Chennai

It is a huge loss to the entire music world and many of us will miss her captivating voice. Lata Mangeshkar was able to sing with ease any difficult note in any language.

Anna Mary Yvonne,

Chennai

“After silence that which comes nearest to expressing the inexpressible is music,” said Aldous Huxley. Lataji has exemplified this truth in her musical journey.

Kelath Gopakumar Menon,

Mukkattukara, Thrissur, Kerala

Lataji’s role in enriching Indian music is immense. She was a rare gem. May India’s youngsters take note of her stellar contributions and her music and celebrate her Indianness.

Pushpender,

Sersa, Sonepat, Haryana

Personally, I have to record my gratitude to Lataji for removing the prejudice I was induced to harbour against the wonderful language of Hindi. The magic wand was her mellifluous voice.

M.R. Anand,

Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh