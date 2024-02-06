Letters to The Editor — February 6, 2024

February 06, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Old school

Bharat Ratna L.K. Advani is a patriarch of the BJP who managed to bring in a degree of moderation in the party from the extreme position he himself had led in the first place in the 1990s.

The mellowing of Hindutva under Mr. Advani was received well by a nation that had entered an era of economic growth. In time as party hardliners sought to reclaim its original forte of Hindutva, the strident denigration of opponents and self-promotion saw Mr. Advani being openly uncomfortable with the aligning of his style with the dominant mode. In his much quoted blog, he had said, “those who disagree with us are not our enemies”.

Today’s leadership may well find Mr. Advani’s postulates effete, but before long it must realise the worth of his old school wisdom.

R. Narayanan,

Navi Mumbai

Micro-credentials

Valorising micro-credentials (Editorial page, February 5) in higher education for employability is at best a procrustean view of sharing and learning. Myopic skills and competencies are all too evident, in the exacerbation of an individualism increasingly disconnected from society. The purported demand for ‘skills over degrees’ appears to be yet another opportunity for the spawning and grooming of regimented citizens for a preferred future. Higher education would do well to help learners discover tools that enable one to clarify, affirm, reignite, explore and develop commitment to shape a future where millions more autonomous young people can thrive.

Anthony Joseph,

New Delhi

Ennore gas leak

Revenue officials of the Chennai Corporation such as licence inspectors play a vital role in identifying such firms and factories (Chennai, February 5). These inspectors must have thorough knowledge of the area they are working in, which would include the identification of hazardous materials. The health department must also be involved in safety operations for swift action in a mishap.

R. Solairaj,

Chennai