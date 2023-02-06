Letters to the Editor — February 6, 2022

February 06, 2023 12:24 am | Updated February 05, 2023 11:05 pm IST

Balloon adventure

From planes to drones and now balloons — there seem to be quite a few targets for practice in the global shooting range in the game of diplomatic fencing. With the Chinese balloon over the U.S. leading to U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken cancelling a visit of significance to Beijing, one hopes that the clock does not move back to the 1960s, the peak of the Cold War era. In an age of state-of-the-art satellite surveillance and digital house breaking, the balloon incident may look to be nothing more than a kite festival between two superpowers, but the fact is that it could have meandered into serious conflict. One inane misadventure over Ukraine has been enough to show how nations are inexorably drawn down the morass of a politico-economic muddle. Nations no longer produce leaders of vision and substance. The United Nations too represents the collective inability to rise to challenges.

R. Narayanan,

Navi Mumbai

China is not for global peace, as the episode involving its so-called weather balloon ‘floating’ into U.S. territory shows. It is fortunate that nothing untoward happened as the balloon was over a military-sensitive zone.

V. Lakshmanan,

Tirupur, Tamil Nadu

Vani Jairam

The passing of singer Vani Jairam is a shock to a sea of her fans. Her matchless singing resonated across the length and breadth of the country. She was a cultural colossus and much respected.

Rajamani Chelladurai,

Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu

India and the world have lost a melody queen. Who can forget one of her masterpieces, “Malligai enn mannan mayangum ponnaana malarallavo” (Dheerga Sumangali), which reverberated in every corner of Tamil Nadu?

A. Jainulabdeen,

Chennai

The renowned singer had a brilliant vocal range, evoking many emotions. Her songs, “Bole Re Papihara” (Hindi) and “Nathamenum Kovilile” (Manmadha Leelai, Tamil), are outstanding.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai

I grew up with this song, “Naane Naana Yaro Thana” (Azhage Unnai Aarathikkiren, Tamil), which Doordarshan Madras used to play in the 1980s — it was a soulful rendition.

Lekha Menon Chatterjee,

Mumbai

ADVERTISEMENT