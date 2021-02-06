Letters to the Editor — February 6, 2021

‘Defaming’ India

What is this “international conspiracy” that India is facing? Has the government been rattled by some messages posted by a singer and an environmental activist?

Those who matter in the present government, instead of trying to arrive at a middle ground, have now gone and cut power, shut off water, shut down the Internet and even blocked passageways for the protesting farmers with barricades and impediments, the kind of which may not even exist along our international borders. This does not speak well of a federal system, where States have not even been informed or consulted as to what to do or what this “international conspiracy” is. Is the government trying to deflect attention?

Hemachandra Basappa,

Bengaluru

Farmers’ protest

Unfortunately, the violence on Republic Day has paved the way to tar the contentious issue of the farm laws by crying ‘conspiracy’.

The issue of the new laws has to be kept in focus and the government must find an amicable and effective way to resolve the agitation. The option is to either win the hearts of the farmers or implement the laws, much to the consternation of the farmers. The choice is for the government to make.

Somnath Sengupta,

Lorong Chuan, Singapore

The remarkable determination displayed by the agitating farmers is a new chapter in the history of struggles seen in post-independent India. What is striking is the lessons the rest of India has to learn from the so-called less educated, less intelligent, less modern and less civilised sections of our society. Saner counsel should prevail upon the government to show courage to withdraw the ill-conceived farm Acts.

S.V. Venugopalan,

Chennai

In raging against Twitter, India is in danger of being unable to see the wood for the trees. The handling of the farmers’ issue has become a perception battle more than a true search for corrections. India can listen to its farmers. It is not war, and needs negotiations.

S.S. Paul,

Chakdaha, Nadia, West Bengal

When Vladimir Putin jailing Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and Aung San Sui Kyi being thrown out by the junta are viewed as cases of rights violations, how is embedding nails on roads and erecting barricades less obnoxious? If Greta Thunberg and other celebrities notice these, how can they be blamed?

Thomas K.E.,

Hyderabad

Nature’s lessons

The calm a leopard and a dog exhibited in a washroom in Karnataka for nine hours would make us humans hang our heads in shame. One can only imagine a human and beast in a confined space and the reaction. Enthralling are the ways of nature.

K. Pradeep,

Chennai