Letters to The Editor — February 5, 2024

February 05, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Bharat Ratna for veteran

The move to confer the Bharat Ratna on L.K. Advani would make many recollect his Ram temple movement, the demolition of the Babri Masjid, and other changes that altered politics. He may seem happy to accept the top award but his conscience is sure to nag him as it is a pyrrhic award.

R. Janakiraman,

Cheyyar, Tamil Nadu

The move is a master stroke by the Prime Minister. Mr. Advani changed the course of Indian politics and history and deserves the honour.

He committed himself to what he believed in.

Kshirasagara Balaji Rao,

Hyderabad

Minister at conclave

A report, on a Union Minister ‘losing her cool at a youth conclave’ after she was peeved by the response of the audience to the rendering of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’, showed that she was petulant and lacked respect for personal choice. We expect leaders to uphold the democratic spirit, encouraging a diversity of opinions and also ways of expressing patriotism.

Kurian Mathew,

Kochi