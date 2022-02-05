Letters to the Editor — February 5, 2022

05 February 2022 00:02 IST

Anti-NEET Bill

The Tamil Nadu Governor’s move to send back the anti-NEET Bill must be looked at objectively. Over 70 years after Independence we are still not focused on quality. There has to be a process of filtration to ensure high quality education. A quality entrance examination will put an end to bookish knowledge. The best solution is not to abolish NEET and, instead, to enable free and quality coaching in rural schools.

Chakravarthy Narasimhan,

Chennai

Unfortunately, NEET has been converted into a political issue. The ground reality is that the examination as a concept has been accepted by a large section in Tamil Nadu, and evident from the number of students appearing for the examination. No other State appears to be opposing the NEET examination on the scale seen in Tamil Nadu.

N.S. Venkataraman,

Chennai

The Governor has shown staggering contempt for the will of the people of Tamil Nadu. It is worth noting that the Assembly passed the anti-NEET Bill unanimously, reflecting the unanimous opposition of the people of Tamil Nadu to NEET-based admissions. Perhaps the Governor needs to take note of social realism and evidence-based decision-making. It is important to ensure that social justice does not become a casualty of NEET.

G. David Milton,

Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

Haryana job quota

Reservation for locals in local jobs seems imprudent given the fact that it is an onerous task to find locals with the requisite skills. Furthermore, it prevents industries from taking up any greenfield and brownfield investments in the State. A quota of 75% is incongruous and too high. Even if the Haryana government wants to forge ahead with the quota, it ought to be scaled down.

Aanya Singhal,

Noida, Uttar Pradesh