Letters to the Editor — February 5, 2021

05 February 2021 00:02 IST

India’s response

The attempts at damage control by the Ministry of External Affairs in response to a series of social media posts by western celebrities on the Indian farmers’ protest can be described as a sad point for Indian democracy. The western singer in question acted well within her right to comment on the issue. It is strange that many Indian celebrities, silent so far about the issue, have now rushed to ‘push back against the onslaught’. The celebrities here and the government should realise that India’s sovereignty is not so fragile as to crumble under the slightest sign of criticism.

Aswin S.,

Thiruvananthapuram

The global is the new local, thanks to the Internet. The right to freedom of expression is non-negotiable. Given the scale, spontaneity and strength of the farmers’ protests, the international spotlight on them cannot be helped. The government should meet the ‘anti-India propaganda’ by ensuring that its exercise of power does not clash with the exercise of rights by citizens and winning the hearts and minds of the farmers.

G. David Milton,

Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

Congress speak

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s statement, that India’s reputation has taken a “massive hit” with its soft power being ‘shattered’ by the BJP with its handling of the farmers’ agitation, is amusing (Inside pages, “Take quick action as situation is dangerous, says Rahul”, Feb. 4). If he would choose to study India’s history, he will learn that the country’s reputation was worst hit when his grandmother and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi imposed Emergency. The Congress, which has never disowned or denounced the dark event, has, umpteen times, alleged that an undeclared Emergency is prevailing in the country since the last couple of years. Mr. Gandhi’s version of events is like the pot calling the kettle black.

C.G. Kuriakose,

Kothamangalam, Kerala

Truce enacted

The elaborate report, of a leopard chasing a stray dog into a farmhouse washroom in Karnataka, and the events that followed, was heart-warming (Page 1, February 4). What people usually surmise about wildlife, especially the cat family, is absolute savagery. What was riveting was the two animals spending their time for nine hours, calm and composed. The picture said it all. It was immense relief for the reader that a rare wildlife story had a good ending.

Sanath Kumar T.S.,

Thrissur, Kerala