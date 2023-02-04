Letters to the Editor — February 4, 2023

February 04, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Exposé on business group

It is important to ascertain the total loan funds of each Adani group company, bank-wise and institution-wise, and the particulars of securities offered for such loans. The terms of the loans, repayment schedule and the company’s ability to fulfil its loan repayment obligations as per the schedule have to be ascertained too. If the securities are the pledged stocks for any of the loans, then the exposure with regard to the current market value has to be determined and action taken to cover such exposure. It has been quite unbelievable how the stock values of the group companies could grow at such a mind-boggling rate. Such abnormalities should always be on the radar of the regulators as a standard operating procedure. It is also quite intriguing how one particular business group can venture in all areas of growing business operations in the country. It is time the Reserve Bank of India has a thorough review of the lending and investment processes adopted by banks and institutions in the country, as, ultimately, it is public money that is at stake.

S. Parthasarathy,

Chennai

While all banks are expected to report to the RBI, multi-crore high value credit lines approved for corporates and their groups by their boards and submit reports on a regular intervals to them, and when the RBI is also expected to verify all such large corporate accounts during their regular and surprise inspections of the bank branches concerned, it is shocking to find the RBI seeking the details of the loans granted to the Adani group only after the Hindenburg exposé. The failure of the RBI to have effective monitoring of such big accounts raises many questions.

Tharcius S. Fernando,

Chennai

Parliament stalled

The Opposition parties cannot be blamed for stalling Parliament as the government is at fault for refusing a debate on the high exposure of public financial institutions to the business group in the spotlight. This issue concerns public money and Parliament exists to discuss such important issues. A thorough probe either by a joint parliamentary committee or a panel monitored by the Supreme Court is a must.

D. Sethuraman,

Chennai