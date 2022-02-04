Letters to the Editor — February 4, 2022

04 February 2022 00:02 IST

Need for change

When the Central government introduced a Bill to raise the age of marriage of women to 21 years it was widely appreciated but the key issue of consensus was neglected. Marital rape is a dark reality we all have to accept (Page 1, “Process on to amend criminal laws: govt.”, February 3). The most important aspect about the empowerment of women is consensus and when it is made a crucial aspect of our society it not only ensures the foundation of a progressive nation but also boosts the morale of half of the population of our country which is women. Today, the most challenging aspect a woman faces is still being seen as a symbol of sexual oppression which has to change.

Ratnaraj Jain,

Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh

Marital rape shows how ingrained partiarchy is in our society but also how we need to reboot our society and culture altogether. The importance of consent needs to be taught in schools. We can only hope that the Government comes up with a law which is gender neutral, taking care of the concerns of men and women.

Tanya Dhillon,

Hoshiarpur, Punjab

Governors and States

The role of Governors in non-BJP ruled States is a matter of concern as old as our democracy! The examples of Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Maharashtra speak volumes. The government of the day gave the impression that it would ensure good governance. But alas!

K. Nehru Patnaik,

Visakhapatnam