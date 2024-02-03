Letters to The Editor — February 3, 2024

February 03, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

A flip through

The Interim Budget leaves the poor in the lurch. Proposals such as a focus on the railways, doubling the number of airports, reducing corporate tax, and no changes in income-tax slab make it a budget with the haves in mind. The ‘slogan-rich’ document hardly means anything. The benefits of reform and performance have not percolated to the poor.

A.G. Rajmohan,

Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh

There may be fiscal prudence but a pressing issue such as rising inequality has been overlooked. The government’s confidence in electoral success seems to overshadow targeted policies. Addressing inequality and revitalising growth should be prioritised for inclusive economic development.

Shahim Maindala,

Bantwal, Mangaluru

We only got an exercise in jugglery with rhetoric and statistics. The Interim Budget did not spell out how it was proposed to exploit, optimally, the strength of the nation’s demographic dividend. There was no road map to arrest record and soaring unemployment. It is a pro-corporate Budget.

P.K. Sharma,

Barnala, Punjab

India can never realise its growth story unless there is a planned approach to ensure job creation at a rapid pace. One cannot take solace in the fact that sectors like IT and start-ups can satiate the hunger for employment for millions.

Madhusree Guha,

Kolkata