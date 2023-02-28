Letters to the Editor — February 28, 2023

February 28, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Ending scavenging

It is fitting that the Supreme Court of India has asked the Centre about what it has done to implement the Court’s nearly 10-year-old judgment to end manual scavenging and sewer deaths (Inside pages, February 27).

A government that is often prone to blowing its own trumpet on its achievements since its assumption of power in 2014 has a lot to answer for.

C.G. Kuriakose,

Kothamangalam, Kerala

‘A precious strand’

The observation by the former West Bengal Governor, Gopalkrishna Gandhi, in his speech in Chennai (“Christianity has had a gentle influence on Indian civilisation: Gopalkrishna Gandhi”, February 27), brings deep relief at a time when concerted attacks are being mounted on the minorities by those who wield power and influence. Through health and education, the community has rendered yeoman service. Allurement and forced conversions were not on the minds of those who wanted to serve fellow humans. Nevertheless, there have been people who were converted responding to the principles of equality and dignity. I have spent 40 years investing in the lives of young and old — counselling, and educating or finding employment for scores of men and women focusing on holistic development. In that sense, we are engaged in nation building. On occasions, I have been asked if our service motive was to convert people. It hurts when genuine efforts are viewed with suspicion. In India, as diversified as it can be, we can learn from each other and mutually respect different communities.

S. Joshua Dhanabalan,

Chennai

State of Chennai’s roads

Someone who matters the most in the State administration is reported to have said that Chennai’s roads will be relaid soon. I would request the person to travel across the city. It is unspeakable agony, felt the most by commuters who use smaller vehicles.

K. Pradeep,

Chennai

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister is supposed to have taken a dig at the Union Transport Minister recently by saying that he had to travel by train because of the poor condition of NH-4 on the stretch between Chennai and Ranipet. The Chief Minister was lucky as he had an alternative mode of transport. What about Chennaiites who have no option but to use damaged city roads every day? We commute in constant fear of when the Corporation would ‘ditch’ us.

P.G. Menon,

Chennai