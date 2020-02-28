Letters to the Editor — February 28, 2020

28 February 2020 00:02 IST

Delhi’s shame

Citizen’s welfare is the raison d’etre of a democratically elected government. But the Central government seems to be unaware of this. It has bluntly ignored basic issues such as employment, education, health care. These issues are neither discussed nor worked upon. The only thing the government is interested in is to create and step up the communal divide in the country.

The situation in Delhi is very condemnable but what is even more disgraceful and upsetting is the government’s inaction. We elect representatives and rather than have the judiciary appointing mediators, it is necessary that our elected representatives themselves “come down” to the ground and negotiate the terms with the anti-CAA protesters. It is insane to let citizens die due to an issue on citizenship. Democracy is all about involving all stakeholders in decision-making processes. Representatives of the world’s largest democracy have failed in meeting certain basic expectations (Page 1, “Death toll rises to 27 in Delhi violence”, February 27).

Kirti Sharma, Advertising Advertising

Mohali, Punjab

If the National Security Adviser can try and facilitiate peace, why policemen with guns and lathis could not manage to control the crowd violence is a bit puzzling. Top leaders in the Central government went out in Delhi to explain the CAA in a door-to-door campaign. Soon after elections were announced in Delhi, the entire team again went door to door to seek support and votes. Several road shows were also organised in many parts of Delhi.

But why is there no show now by either ruling party members or the Indian National Congress and the AAP when two communities were allowed to attack each other in the name of pro- and anti-CAA protests? All this shows that the leaders find the means to light fires of hate but look for someone else to douse the destructive flames.

N. Nagarajan,

Secunderabad

The unspeakable, appalling violence with communal overtones witnessed in parts of Delhi is a blot on our great democracy. Equally shocking has been the inexplicable delay by the Delhi police to take prompt and preventive action to quell the violence. It is a sad truth that the 2020 violence in the capital of India would be remembered to be as dreadful as the earlier riots. Needless to say, a high-level, time-bound judicial inquiry must take shape and ensure accountability.

A. Mohan,

Chennai

India shortchanged?

Though the opinion is that the high octane visit of the President of the United States to India has succeeded in boosting ties between the two acclaimed democracies, the fact is that the short trip has only proved to be more advantageous and beneficial to America (Editorial, “Signs and substance”, and “Trouble lurks behind the bilateral bonhomie”, both February 27). While heaping praise on India as an “economic giant”, POTUS has clinched great business deals on weapons and energy for his country. But, in return India is still stuck with the tag of a “developed country” making it a candidate for trade subsidy investigations. Even the expectations of putting back India on the Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) programme, the removal of which has denied India duty-free entry for up to $5.6-billion worth of annual exports to U.S., have been belied. The Comprehensive Strategic Global Partnership that has been announced sounds exciting but is amorphous, especially in the absence of any progress in the Indo-Pacific partnership or a more substantial trade deal.

Kosaraju Chandramouli,

Hyderabad

Sharapova retires

It is her spirit and sheer grit and determination that have sustained Maria Sharapova, a graceful and elegant player, in her tennis journey. One wonders where she intends to compete now “on a different kind of terrain”. She will certainly be missed.

N. Visveswaran,

Chennai