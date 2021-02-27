Letters to the Editor — February 27, 2021

A shot at peace

Amidst the all-pervasive air of gloom and doom in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has come as a welcome respite to read the news of an agreement between India and Pakistan to adhere to the ceasefire of 2003 (Page 1, February 26). For far too long, the Line of Control has been breached innumerable times, leading to a loss of countless lives — of innocent citizens and security personnel, not to talk of disruptions to the normal lives of inhabitants in the area. One hopes that this agreement, close on the heels of the agreement of disengagement struck with China, will help both India and Pakistan to concentrate resources and attention where it is needed urgently — to scale up vaccination efforts and rebuild the economies which took a blow from the lockdown and the loss of jobs and livelihoods for ordinary people as a consequence.

M.P. Muralidharan,

Bengaluru

Though the recent developments as far as the relationship that India has vis-à-vis China and Pakistan are promising, they are intriguing as well. One wonders what magic enticed the two neighbours to suddenly change their mind as far as the border is concerned. Whatever may be the reason behind it, every move India makes from now should be with caution.

Bijumon P.N.,

Mattuthavalam, Idukki, Kerala

No exams, all pass

The decision of the Tamil Nadu government to scrap the final examination for Classes 9, 10 and 11 in the State this academic year in view of COVID-19 is unwelcome. Though one cannot deny the fact that online classes cannot be as effective as brick-and-mortar classes, the government could have found ways to conduct the board examination for at least Class 10, which is the basis for students to decide where to branch next. The question predominant in the minds of school administrators and parents is how the marks for various subjects would be awarded for students. Equity cannot be ensured with their past academic records. The long and the short of it, this announcement from the government has come as a shocker for industrious students who wanted to make a mark in the examination.

S. Ramakrishnasayee,

Chennai