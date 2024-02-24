Letters to The Editor — February 24, 2024

February 24, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Political preparedness

With the Lok Sabha election dates likely to be announced soon, the still-unprepared state of the INDIA bloc is surprising. The bloc partners need to rise above their differences or else it will be too late to make a political and electoral impact.

A.Jainulabdeen,

Chennai

Ameen Sayani

In 1965, when I joined NIT Warangal (it was the REC then) to do mechanical engineering, I was excited to see students from all parts of the country, thanks to the quota system of seats for each State.

It was truly a case of national integration at work in reality. We settled down and Ameen Sayani became a part of life every Wednesday at 8 p.m. with the Binaca Geetmala programme on Radio Ceylon. In the absence of a radio facility, music enthusiasts like me would be there at the ‘Bhade Miya Chai’ hotel that was located behind the hostel buildings. With a bun maska in hand and savouring a cup of tea till the closing moments at 9 p.m., the hotel owner would give us the privilege of listening to the flowery language of Ameen Sayani.

His introductory words were “Behano Aur Bhaiyo”, which meant a lot.

It is no exaggeration to say that millions of listeners across the country were glued to Binaca Geetmala because of his extraordinary knowledge and announcement skills.

M.V. Nagavender Rao,

Hyderabad

Ameen Sayani will remain etched in our hearts and minds. Those were the days of no recorders, TV, and computers. Life was simple and we would wait eagerly every week, for his show to start — melodious golden hits with a mesmerising commentary.

P.V. Srinivas Sreelekha,

Secunderabad

Ameen Sayani was like the favourite family member who visited your home every week, with stories and songs.

Much before the television era, to have the entire family gathering around the radio, was the happiest moment in our lives and the best example of connecting people.

T.S. Karthik,

Chennai

Ameen Sayani’s unique style of presentation was truly captivating. During my younger days in Bombay, I, like several others, always made it a point to return home from work on time so as not to miss Binaca Geetmala. Those were the days.

P.G. Menon,

Chennai

There is no doubt that Ameen Sayani is the real architect of the golden age of radio. It was a voice that resonated from the two channels of the time, Radio Ceylon and Vividh Bharati.

Sudhir Kangutkar,

Vangani, Thane, Maharashtra

Ameen Sayani’s ability to seamlessly weave commentary with music, interspersed with humour and insightful anecdotes, created a fascinating experience for millions tuning in every week. The fact that the show ran for more than 40 years is a tribute to his unmatched popularity.

M. Anand Ram Seshu,

Bengaluru

For most of us, Ameen Sayani’s radio journey started with Binaca Geetmala. His golden voice had a charm and a warmth that struck a chord across generations. He played an important role in revolutionising Indian broadcasting.

Jubel D’Cruz,

Mumbai