Letters to the Editor — February 24, 2023

It is very rare for a daily to publish a full page and more (Inside pages, February 23) analysing one of the most neglected areas in India — health care. When it comes to electoral speeches, everything other than health is dealt with. While voters do not ask questions, the Opposition does not raise questions in Parliament or even question budgetary allocations. Private and corporate care seems to dominate. While we thump our chest citing rapid progress, development, infrastructure and investments, have we improved medical facilities and care for the weak and the poor who cannot even dream of availing medical treatment in private hospitals? Voters need to push for their basic rights. As long as there is no sincere questioning, there will be no answers.

Balasubramaniam Pavani,

Secunderabad

The fact is that for young voters, the employment scenario is a key factor. For women, particularly home makers, inflation is the major influencing factor. For poor senior citizens, the quality of the government’s health service is an important issue as they cannot afford the services of private hospitals. For the salaried class, tax matters dominate. Dissatisfaction with the quality of government health services does not seem to be reflected in voting patterns.

Rameeza A. Rasheed,

Chennai

The second year of war

Russia’s war in Ukraine, which is entering its second year, is a humanitarian and human rights catastrophe, has traumatised a generation of children, and has accelerated a food and energy crisis for most part of the world. But for Ukrainians, the war has galvanised a sense of national resolve, which they express by continuing to fight for their country despite suffering massive losses and widespread destruction. In the hostile atmosphere, where both Russia and Ukraine are still unrelenting, peace negotiations are the only solution to end the war. The rest of the world has to ensure that this happens.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai

It is clear from U.S. President Joe Biden’s visit to Ukraine that more fuel is being added to the fire. Ukraine’s President needs to realise that he is only harming his country by getting into the orbit of the U.S. and the West. America’s help to anyone has strings attached and has to involve its own interests. Russia and Ukraine should sit down at the peace table and find a solution.

Mahima Sharma,

Jalandhar, Punjab