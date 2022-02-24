Letters to the Editor — February 24, 2022

Attend to civic woes

More than the resounding triumph of the ruling DMK in the Tamil Nadu urban local body polls — a foregone conclusion given the no-palpable dissatisfaction among voters over its governance before the polls — what baffles is its sweep in the western belt of the State, an AIADMK bastion for decades. As far as the AIADMK is concerned, the party’s dual leadership needs to undertake serious introspection about the party’s failure to stage a comeback after its defeat at the hustings in May 2021. For close to a decade, both rural and urban local bodies in the State have been functioning without people’s representatives. The numerous civic woes should be addressed with the seriousness they deserve.

M. Jeyaram,

Sholavandan, Tamil Nadu

KPAC Lalitha

Malayalam cinema has lost a versatile actor. KPAC Lalitha slipped into many a role with ease and could pull off any character. Her voice conveyed diverse emotions as in Mathulikal. It was just one element of her stunning acting skills.

M.R. Jayanthi,

Bengaluru

KPAC Lalitha could change into any character in a flash which other actors would find hard to do. Hers was pure and natural acting.

Devadas V.,

Talap, Kannur, Kerala

KPAC Lalitha leaves behind a legacy of enthralling memories. Her versatile acting is what made Malayalam cinema special.

Prabhakaran Vallath,

Vatakara, Kozhikode, Kerala

Hijab issue

Azania Imtiaz Khatri-Patel’s perspective on the hijab-controversy (Editorial page, February 12) is a much-needed rendition of the predicament of Muslim women. Stifled by an entrenched patriarchy which claims to be the only voice of their religion, they now face being stripped of their right to education by ‘knights’ whose anti-hijab stance is to brand and exploit them. The judiciary must halt this obfuscation of basic issues.

Vasantha Surya,

Bengaluru