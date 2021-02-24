Letters to the Editor — February 24, 2021

Government lost

The rapid political developments in Puducherry confirm, yet again, the failure of the Congress party to manage its affairs, and refusal to learn lessons from earlier and debilitating political experiences, in Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, where it could not retain power (Page 1, “Narayanasamy govt. falls in Puducherry”, February 23). The Congress is becoming easy prey to the BJP’s aggression. The distressing episode exposes the utter failure of the anti-defection law in failing to stop defections and causing the downfall of elected governments.

N. Sadhasiva Reddy,

Bengaluru

Contract labour

The Government of Tamil Nadu intends to support new industries through large investments. Entrepreneurs are supportive of this new venture and have asserted that this initiative will generate new employment opportunities. Currently, most industrial undertakings are sourcing manpower (contract workmen) through intermediaries. Such an approach, albeit lucrative to the companies, is unjust as far as workmen are concerned with respect to their remuneration, service conditions, statutory benefits, and job security. Since the State is providing land, electricity, and financial assistance as part of infrastructure incentives to promoters, there is a ripe opportunity to enforce corporate social responsibility. It is imperative for the State to impose caps on contract labour (no more than 10% of the total workforce). When taxpayer funds are used as a stimulus, it is important for the State government to enter into quid pro quo arrangements that ensure collective and long-term societal benefits.

T.S. Gopalan,

Chennai

Wildlife’s woes

It is extremely sad to note that a leopardess, a two-year-old feline, was beaten to death by residents in Karnataka. The efforts of the veterinary doctor notwithstanding, efforts could have been made to save the animal using traps. The beautiful cat is a national asset, just as many species already on the verge of extinction.

Balasubramaniam Pavani,

Secunderabad