Letters to the Editor — February 23, 2023

February 23, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Pension scheme changes

The pension scheme has become a ball game in the political arena, with the lethargy of the EPFO very visible. The EPFO has not only confused people but also led to frustrations in the absence of clear guidelines. If this had involved our elected representatives, things would have been implemented at lightning speed.

N. Nagarajan,

Secunderabad

Community dogs

The heart-rending visuals of the video that captured the gory incident in Hyderabad of a four-year-old child being attacked by street dogs, and the report (‘South’ page, February 22), must be strong evidence to educate and sensitise organisations such as the those that ‘support the ethical treatment of animals’, its patrons and votaries on the dangers of misplaced empathy as well as the explosion in the stray dog population. Most senior citizens who set out on a morning walk dread stepping out fearing aggressive canines. The owner of a giant dog once told me this: “Better you walk indoors.”

And then there are those who sentimentally feed stray dogs to supposedly obviate certain past sins committed. Dog lovers must understand that a dog cannot be taught moral lessons to be discrete in choosing its target — between an unscrupulous intruder on a street or in a house and a benign passerby.

Sivamani Vasudevan,

Chennai

There is a person in my neighbourhood who goes to the extent of giving shelter to strays in his house whenever the Corporation’s dog-catchers are around. The civic administration has to crack the whip.

P.G. Menon,

Chennai

There was a documentary

India’s External Affairs Minister asks (‘Attempt on to shape an extremist idea of India, PM: Jaishankar’, February 22) why the BBC has not produced a documentary on the anti-Sikh riots of 1984. So certain is the Minister that he forgets that the BBC did indeed produce such a documentary,1984: A Sikh Story. The Minister reminds us that justice has not been forthcoming for the victims of 1984. It is not inconceivable that the same is true of the 2002 riots. For, in England, as in India, and indeed as across the whole world, amidst the clash of arms, the laws are sometimes silent.

J.P. Loo,

Oxon, the U.K.