Letters to the Editor — February 22, 2023

Upholding transparency

The Supreme Court of India’s ‘no’ to sealed cover jurisprudence in the Adani case shows its awareness that ‘sealed cover’ contents threaten the very credibility of the judiciary. It is encouraging to find the emphasis on transparency in cases of public interest. The ruling dispensation appears to be misusing the ‘sealed cover’ route to winning challenging and controversial issues, all under the pretext of ‘national security’. By sending across documents in a ‘sealed cover’, the government indirectly compels the higher judiciary to accept its version in cases where it is challenged, and where it is unable to furnish a reasonable reply. It must be noted that ‘sealed cover’ documents have been received by the top court in controversial cases that include the Rafale deal, the Ayodhya title dispute and Gujarat police fake encounters (‘Text & Context’ page, February 20).

The Court’s refusal to accept the ‘sealed cover’ offer has boosted the credibility of the judiciary while also exposing the intentions of the government. Having ‘rewarded’ some Justices with high posts after their retirement, was the government expecting the judiciary to comply with its ‘directions’?

Incidentally, there is a cooling off period for retirees of government and public sector jobs before they accept other jobs. This should apply to members of the judiciary.

Telangana Governor’s take

The statement by the Telangana Governor, Dr. Tamilisai Soundarrajan (“When the people failed us, PM saw our talent, made us Governors” (Inside pages, February 21), is unacceptable and self-centered. If the Governor is trying to say that those in public service need rewards and compensation, then what about the sacrifice of the martyrs who laid down their lives for freedom without anything in return? Many in the old Congress never got any post, gubernatorial or otherwise, despite their contributions during the freedom struggle and later. The Governor’s take is not in consonance with what one expects from those in political and public service. The position bestowed is incidental.

Hampering road safety

It was not surprising to read the findings in the report, “Two-wheeler riders most vulnerable to fatal road accidents, says study” (Chennai, February 21). Most two-wheeler riders do not follow lane discipline and jump lanes without any indication, causing much anxiety for four-wheeler drivers. Many two-wheelers can be seen with an entire family, without any helmets, perched on them. Many riders are found driving on the wrong side of a road. Two-wheeler riders can be found driving close to the blind spots that cars and other four-wheelers have, ‘sticking’ very close to a bus or car, and also driving at high speeds, oblivious of the need to factor in time and distance when it comes to applying brakes.

