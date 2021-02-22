Letters to the Editor — February 22, 2021

Government speak

The sagacious advice by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his team to States to work in synergy and in a concerted manner sounds sanctimonious and disingenuous (Page 1, “Ease path for businesses”, February 21). As the Bharatiya Janata Party is in power in a number of States, what is stopping them from becoming a trail blazer and also a role model for non-BJP States? The Finance Minister literally washing her hands off the issue of sky-rocketing fuel prices is befuddling too (Page 1, “Petrol price hike is a vexatious issue, says Nirmala Sitharaman”, February 21). It is strange that the Prime Minister has blamed the UPA for this unprecedented hike. During the run-up to the elections, how is the government capable of reining in fuel prices despite a rise in crude oil prices? Undoubtedly, oil is the cash cow for the government. Finally, agriculture is a State subject. So why has the Centre arrogated States’ power and got itself mired in an intractable controversy? When will the BJP walk the talk?

Deepak Singhal

Noida, Uttar Pradesh

It is unclear what prevents the Finance Minister from liaising between the States and the Centre to bring down fuel prices. It is also disappointing that the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister did not raise this crucial issue at the recent NITI Aayog meet. Obviously, there is contentment to see an abundant harvest of revenue from galloping fuel prices. But the cascading effect on the prices of essential commodities and services cannot be glossed over.

Kangayam R. Narasimhan,

Chennai

Two paths

The “Kalaimamani” State award (Tamil Nadu) is an honour artists generally look forward to receiving. It is unfortunate that not much attention is being paid to giving importance to art and culture. In reality, the cinema industry and the mini-screen industry have many different departments in the field to be considered for awards. There are also film awards at the State and central levels. So, it would be ideal if the film industry is treated separately and not clubbed with the classical arts. The film industry is also revenue rich.

V.P. Dhananjayan,

Chennai