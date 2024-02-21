ADVERTISEMENT

Letters to The Editor — February 21, 2024
February 21, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Court on poll, impact

It is a matter of shame that the act of an election officer in the Chandigarh mayoral polls, defacing some of the ballot papers, was there for all to see. The Supreme Court’s issuance of notice as to why he should not be criminally hauled up could snowball into a crisis for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). When the BJP is a political force to reckon with, a mayoral election is insignificant since its result will have a ‘nil effect’ in the overall scenario. But, in the same breath, any political misdemeanour has the potential to damage the BJP’s image as the perception that the BJP is a party that will stoop to any level to win an or any election, could gain ground.

V. Lakshmanan,

Tirupur, Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Budget

The Tamil Nadu Budget may be making ‘the right noises’ in an election year, but for money to be poured over and over again into ‘river rejuvenation’ when it comes to the vision of ‘Singara Chennai’ and the Cooum and the Adyar, and without any appreciable improvement at all, is painful. Likewise, when it comes to the issue of roads, they should stand for at least five years once they are repaired/relaid.

R. Ganesan,

Chennai

