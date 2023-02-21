Letters to the Editor — February 21, 2023

February 21, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Leaving India

In an ideal democracy, everyone can experience better opportunities, health care, a life of quality and good education. In this context, high net-worth individuals from India making a beeline to the U.S., Portugal, Australia, Malta and Greece (Page 1, February 20) is puzzling. To be fair, the previous UPA government too witnessed such migration. But for a record number of Indians renouncing Indian citizenship in 2022, under the watch of this government and a leader who has plans of becoming a ‘Vishwa Guru’, sets one thinking.

A. Venkatasubramanian,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

Have a commission

The recent statement of the former Chief Justice of India, Justice U.U. Lalit, that the collegium system is by far the best for appointment of judges to the higher judiciary cannot be accepted at face value. Apart from the collegium not being a creature of the Constitution but a creation of the judges, records show that there have been many shortfalls in its functioning leave alone its opaqueness and lack of accountability. In 2013, over a thousand lawyers of the Punjab Bar protested against the selection of judges to that court, calling them nepotist and falling short of any standard. Today, judges selecting judges has become the most controversial subject touching on the independence of the judiciary. It is time we take leave of the interpretation of the word ‘consultation’ as amounting to ‘consent’ of the judiciary. Instead, there should be an effective and meaningful consultation of a broad-based body in terms of constitutional values. Therefore, what is needed is a judicial appointments commission where constitutional representatives other than the judges are included to ensure checks and balances.

N.G.R. Prasad,

Chennai

Den of abuse

The manner in which the inmates of the Villupuram ashram in Tamil Nadu — mentally challenged women, disabled and destitute women, abandoned senior citizens and alms-seekers — were treated by the owners and their employees is unpardonable, to say the least. That these criminals pounced on the hapless inmates, drugging them, torturing them and even sexually abusing them, has been horrifying to read. The perpetrators need to be tried in a specially formed fast- track court. The heartless beasts need severe punishment.

Anna Mary Yvonne,

Chennai

It was blood-curdling to read that ferocious monkeys were unleashed on the unfortunate inmates to instil fear in them. The charges of torture, sexual exploitation and monkey attacks must be probed. One shudders to imagine the plight of the inmates who had to suffer in silence. It is mysterious how the Tamil Nadu government was in the dark about how the ashram was being run.

Mani Natarajan,

Chennai