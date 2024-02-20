Letters to The Editor — February 20, 2024

February 20, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Electoral bonds judgment

The Supreme Court of India’s judgment in the electoral bonds case is not only timely but also stands out as a litmus test of transparency in a democracy. The government of the day was unable to justify the drastic amendments that were made, unmindful of the constitutional guarantees. That the people of India should know where corporate funds end up is indeed important as it will provide answers to the mysterious nexus between politics and capital. One hopes that future judgments by the Court fall in line with the present thinking.

N.G.R. Prasad,

Chennai

Primary teaching

There is no gainsaying that primary classes, a crucial stage in education where the task is to make sure that children are strong in the fundamentals, should be handled by teachers who have the prescribed qualifications, i.e., DEd or DEIEd or BEIEd (Editorial page, February 19). Having said that, the degree and diplomas mentioned are just a passport to teaching in primary schools. It is imperative that teachers have sound subject knowledge so as to keep their wards absorbed in the classroom and enhance their learning. Students who are not strong in the basics will find the going difficult in the secondary and senior secondary classes. There is even a possibility of them losing confidence in life. Be that as it may, teachers who train ‘wannabe teachers’ should be knowledgeable, dedicated and passionate about the subject so as to ensure the flow of quality.

S. Ramakrishnasayee,

Chennai

Colouring and food safety

Cotton candy was formulated as early as 1897 by dentist William Morrison and confectioner John C. Wharton and introduced as ‘fairy floss’ with great success at the world’s fair in 1904. The rest is history as it went on to become a part of everyone’s childhood experience globally. Unfortunately, it has been banned in Tamil Nadu for a valid reason after tests have detected that it is coloured with a carcinogen. Food technologists should formulate a harmless colouring agent, possibly of plant origin such as carotenoids, to ensure that our childhood experience continues to be safe and that there are no threats to people’s livelihood options.

Dr. V. Purushothaman,

Chennai

Milestone at Rajkot

Team India deserves all the accolades for its biggest ever win in Test history by beating England in the third Test at Rajkot. Despite the absence of a few star players, India managed to pull off the sensational win and will have the momentum going in the fourth Test (‘Sport’ page, February 19). England was unable to walk the Bazball talk at Rajkot.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai