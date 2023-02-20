ADVERTISEMENT

Letters to the Editor — February 20, 2023
Premium

February 20, 2023 12:24 am | Updated February 19, 2023 11:10 pm IST

No to ‘sealed cover’

The emphatic step taken by the Supreme Court of India to reject the government’s attempt at “sealed cover” jurisprudence is not only a prudent decision but also a nod to transparency and fair play. The decision will be whole-heartedly welcomed by right-thinking citizens and investors. In the wake of the meltdown in the Adani Group stocks, the decision will go a long way in instilling much-needed confidence in investors. It is for the government to become not only an honest broker but also appear to be so in the whole process.

C.G. Kuriakose,

Kothamangalam, Kerala

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The government’s refusal to entertain any discussion on the Adani issue gave enough room for one to believe that the government was afraid of any exposure of the alleged fraudulent activities of the Adani group for reasons best known to it. This hunch was strengthened further when the government attempted the “sealed cover” move. In being swift to recognise that transparency will stand martyred, praise must be heaped on the Supreme Court for rejecting the offer and providing a sense of confidence to the public in the process. All aspects of the Hindenburg report must be examined dispassionately and the real truth brought to light.

Tharcius S. Fernando,

Chennai

Soros comment, reactions

While a woman Union Minister’s outburst against George Soros for his critical comments on the Prime Minister, in the context of the Hindenburg Research report, is quite understandable, one expected a more nuanced reaction from the External Affairs Minister. Instead, the External Affairs Minister has betrayed his own lack of confidence in the robustness of India’s democracy. The Prime Minister’s complete silence, both within and outside, Parliament, and his government’s refusal to even debate the issue only deepens the suspicion of the business group being shielded from the long arm of the law. Also, had the Supreme Court Bench headed by the then Chief Justice of India refused to accept “sealed cover” reports from the Union of India, the controversial Rafale deal might have been decided differently.

S.K. Choudhury,

Bengaluru

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

letters

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US