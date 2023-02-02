Letters to the Editor — February 2, 2023

February 02, 2023 12:24 am | Updated February 01, 2023 11:04 pm IST

Budget takeaways

In constructing a budget in a progressive economy, every government worth its salt must flatter to deceive. Edition 2023-24 was suave, but with much subdued deception and the tapestry of future schemes and intent woven in. On the hardware, despite a higher capital allocation, the Budget still intends to cap its market borrowings to aim at a sub 6% fiscal deficit as it counts on lesser subsidy outflow in the agro-sector. The markets were visibly enthused.

In its purposeful nudge away from the old tax regime, the government, by retaining earlier deduction thresholds, has caused dismay in quite a few sectors. For the insurance business, rising to its hitherto denied prominence and now flourishing post COVID-19, this is bad tidings. Indices have dipped more on a lack of fillip with regard to capital gains.

Rationalisation of personal income slabs and enhanced deductions come as a relief to lower income tax-payers..

R. Narayanan,

Navi Mumbai

The NREGA programme has suffered a jolt. In recent years the actual expenditure has been higher but the Budget estimate this year has been reduced from ₹73,000 crore to ₹60,000 crore. This could escalate unemployment. The Union government should not make a mockery of this flagship scheme.

S.K. Khosla,

Chandigarh

While welcoming the proposal in Budget 2023-24 to raise the tax exemption on leave encashment on retirement of non-government salaried employees, from ₹3 lakh to ₹25 lakh, the same could be implemented with effect from FY20-21. Pensioners experienced difficulties because of the novel coronavirus pandemic as there was also a freeze in their DA increase. Now that economic recovery has begun — according to the official claim — the government would do well to consider this.

Angara Venkata Girija Kumar,

Chennai

The salaried class people have learnt to be wary and not look at the Budget with any great expectations. By staggering and increasing the number of income-tax slabs and by also narrowing the gaps and realigning the rates conveniently, the Finance Minister has cleverly absorbed the notional loss. Taxpayers continuing to cough up more than ₹1 lakh of tax annually remains addressed on paper but unaddressed in reality. The promise made by the Finance Minister that senior citizens would be taken care of is still an empty one.

Manoharan Muthuswamy,

Chennai

