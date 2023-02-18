Letters to the Editor — February 18, 2023

February 18, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

MGNREGS wage burden

It is unfair on the part of the Union government to say that the wages to the beneficiaries under MGNREGA scheme should be shared by the State governments (Page 1, February 17).

After the introduction of the Goods and Services Tax, States have lost the elasticity in their revenue collections and many of them have been adversely affected. Further, the mechanism to compensate States for any loss of revenue arising on account of implementation of the GST is to end this June. There are also concerns about the fairness of devolutions from the Centre to some of the States, which is debatable. Under these circumstances, many of the States may not be in a position to bear the extra burden of sharing MGNREGS wages. Also, many States may be quite averse to implement the scheme itself if they have to share a part of the wages due to a lack of resources. The scheme is meant to be a “fallback mechanism” for the unemployed and it is essentially fulfilling that objective. Those who find employment otherwise would not be opting for work under the MGNREGS, as the wages paid under the scheme are much lower than the wage rates prevailing in the open market. Being a poverty alleviation programme in its essence, the MGNREGA scheme may be continued as a central government scheme so that it is not diluted or abandoned.

Kosaraju Chandramouli,

Hyderabad

With the decrease in budgetary allocation, steps must be taken to ensure that workers’ interests are served through a bottom-up approach. Corruption must be reduced and wages must reach workers on time.

Thotwon Shimrah,

Imphal, Manipur

A growth story

The article on T.V. Sundaram Iyengar (“Tamil Nadu InFocus”, February 17) was interesting. People in Madurai and its suburbs used to set their watches by the on time arrival and departure of TVS buses in those days. The group undertook ventures with the aim of serving the public well.

A.P. Thiruvadi,

Chennai

‘Lit for Life’ reading van

Anything on wheels is a revolution. In an age where the reading habit is on the decline, The Hindu deserves praise for flagging off The Hindu Lit for Life’s initiative – Books on Wheels (mobile reading van), in Chennai. This is a progressive idea and will, hopefully, rekindle an interest in books.

T.S. Karthik,

Chennai