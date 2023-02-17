Letters to the Editor — February 17, 2023

February 17, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Two sides

It has become near standard practice by this government to go after all those who blame or criticise it or even offer fair competition in politics, by brazenly employing agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate and the Income-Tax Department. At the same time, one would like to ask the British Broadcasting Corporation what it has to say about the actions of successive governments in its country in stonewalling extradition proceedings against criminals and fraudsters wanted in India. The truth is that the United Kingdom is functioning as a haven for criminals from India.

V.H. Subramoney,

Bengaluru

The episode around the BBC documentary has only exposed one thing: the hypocrisy of western governments who will turn a blind eye to any wrongdoing in any country so long as they get plum business opportunities in the country concerned. I have a question for the BBC: will it make a similar documentary on the plight of Palestinians under Israeli occupation, or about the Uyghurs in China?

S. Kathiresan,

Chennai

A country with a liberal democracy which allows the free play of views and opinions should have no place for censorship. The press is the fourth pillar of democracy and an attack on its freedom is similar to suppressing the voice of the public. Let government agencies do their jobs. But, without vengeance or vendetta.

Hari Krishnan K.,

Bengaluru

Business first

The inking of mega-business deals with the United States, the United Kingdom and France on one hand and trying to intimidate western interests on the other speaks volumes about the ‘carrot and stick’ approach of the present government. The lure of the Indian market powered by its huge demography will certainly silence western leaders, but there is no gainsaying that India’s democratic credentials and its press freedom have taken a beating as never before.

Syed Sultan Mohiddin,

Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh

My cup of tea

It was a delight to read the item, “Arunachal brews love for local teas on Valentines’s Day” (February 15). Such ideas have meaning and must be encouraged.

K.M. Cariappa,

Chennai