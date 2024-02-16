Letters to The Editor — February 16, 2024

February 16, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Marching to Delhi

The oft-repeated shibboleth, ‘farmers are the backbones of our country’, appears to have lost its import and importance given the stance of the government at the Centre. One wonders whether this second stir by the farmers will have the desired effect. Madhura Swaminathan has a point in requesting the Centre not to treat the farmers as criminals. But is anyone hearing this appeal?

Mani Nataraajan,

Chennai

The traditional wheat-paddy cycle is no longer remunerative and has also dried up groundwater resources. It has now reached a stage where substantial increases in production have become uneconomical and unsustainable for these crops despite assured MSP procurement. The imperative need is to change current practices with new technology to ensure sustainability. It is not about farmers being obstinate but about the government having to give us a new package.

Harmanjeet Singh Sidhu,

Taruana, Sirsa, Haryana

In a scenario where climate resilience is the need of the hour and sustainability reins supreme by eschewing anachronistic practices in the farm sector, the adamant stance of disillusioned farmers over MSP seems impractical, more so if we take into account the fiscal health of the economy. However, farmers’ stagnant incomes and the pain labourers face pertaining to the laws made need to be deliberated threadbare. Everyone involved must show sagacity, leaving no chance for fragile situations to go down the slippery slope. The contours of welfare must be kept in mind.

Pushpender Mistry,

Sersa, Sonepat, Haryana

The ongoing protest underscores the need for comprehensive agricultural reforms. While demands for MSP and farmer welfare are crucial, there is a necessity to address regional disparities in procurement and promote sustainable farming practices. The government must engage in inclusive political discussions to revamp public support for agriculture, ensuring a balanced and resilient system beyond market uncertainties.

Haneen Maryam A.,

Bengaluru

Focus on cervical cancer

The announcement in the interim Budget “of encouraging vaccination for girls in the age group of 9 to 14 years for prevention of cervical cancer”, is welcome. However, boys and men should be covered as well as they too are equally susceptible to related infections. Vaccination will address the issue of transmission.

Dr. V. Purushothaman,

Chennai