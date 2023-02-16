Letters to the Editor — February 16, 2023

February 16, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

‘Survey’ of the BBC’s offices

Coming as it does close on the heels of the release of the documentary, India: the Modi Question, the motive behind the I-T team’s “survey” of the BBC’s offices in India is loud and clear notwithstanding the now familiar attempt by the ruling dispensation to project any criticism of it as a national affront (Page 1, February 15). The use of the term “survey” to camouflage the raid is laughable. The naked misuse of official machinery is to be perceived as a clear reflection of the creeping authoritarianism in the country and should be a matter of concern to all those who care for democratic and constitutional values. It is futile to expect the West , and this includes the U.K., to react as it is used to paying lip sympathy to democracy while continuing to prop up authoritarian figures when its self- interests are involved.

Manohar Alembath,

Kannur, Kerala

The “survey” is an overaction. There are bound to be repercussions in having acted against an international organisation. India’s heft on the world stage has only diminished.

J. Radhakrishna Kurup,

Ettumanoor, Kottayam, Kerala

Let us hope that the I-T sleuths get some incriminating documents to justify their actions of having conducted a “survey” and the government of the day stands vindicated.

K. Nehru Patnaik,

Visakhapatnam

The action has further strengthened the perception that the BJP-led central government does not tolerate any dissent or criticism which challenges its might. It would also ascribe everything expressed against the leader of the country as an affront to India itself. It is discomfiting that the establishment continues to believe that world opinion about India’s sliding press freedom is hogwash.

Kamal Laddha,

Bengaluru

On the WPL

With the interest being shown by franchisees and broadcasters, the WPL is set to go places. There is hardly any difference between men and women cricketers when it comes to skills, so there is no reason why there should be any difference in the pay too.

C.V. Aravind,

Bengaluru

