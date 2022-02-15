Letters to the Editor — February 16, 2022

NSE and criminal act

In a country where the so-called ‘yogis’ and ‘sanyasis’ seem to have a place in the political hierarchy — often to polarise voters — it is a real shame that the former lady head of the National Stock Exchange was guided by one such ‘yogi’, from the Himalayas, in the day-to-day operations of one of the most important bodies that controls the fate of almost all investors in the stock market. What is more shocking is that she shared confidential matters with the said ‘yogi’. One really wonders who the beneficiaries of this scam are and on whose behalf the ‘yogi’ was acting and directing the lady chief. The fine imposed on her by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) appears to be an attempt to whitewash the sordid crime. Will the government of the day that talks about transparency and corruption-free governance explain how this has happened and what action it envisages taking against all the fraudsters?

Tharcius S. Fernando,

Chennai

Placed in orbit

That India’s first space launch of 2022 went off without a hitch is testimony to ISRO’s expertise and skill (Inside pages, February 15) India is truly a force to reckon with in the sector. However, it also highlights the two Indias visible; an India busy exploring the frontiers of space. And an India which still believes in superstition and dogma; this is not confined to just the illiterate/uneducated but also to highly-placed individuals as well who take full instructions from Himalaya-based yogis!

Anthony Henriques,

Mumbai

Ready reason

It is observed that a repeated ‘practice’ of Ministers in the present government is to refer to every problem that occurs as being the result of actions by the previous government (Inside pages, “ABG fraud of UPA vintage: Minister”, February 15). Seven years have passed since a new government was formed, with promises of great performance. The past government and Jawaharlal Nehru cannot be blamed for everything. The next question would be: what have the authorities and the Government been doing in all these years?

Dr. A. Aravindan,

Chennai