Letters to the Editor — February 15, 2023

February 15, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Probe this strange claim

The startling “revelation” by the Tamil nationalist movement leader, Pazha Nedumaran, on the LTTE’s V. Prabhakaran, is ill-timed and has been made oblivious of the repercussions to and the plight of Tamils in Sri Lanka. It has the potential to give rise to ethnic conflict once again. Distraught Tamils in Sri Lanka have still not come back to normal life after a devastating civil war. This “disclosure” would only lead the majority to look at Tamils with suspicion again. Since the LTTE was banned in India, the Indian government should ascertain the facts from the Sri Lankan government and issue a clarification to prevent any form of militancy recurring in India and Sri Lanka.

V. Subramanian,

Chennai

The claim is both amusing and surprising. Was not Prabhakaran’s passing duly confirmed by the Sri Lankan government? In the absence of any solid evidence, one has to infer that such claims are driven by political interests, and to reignite the dormant morale of the outfit. Even though the timing and the reason for raking up the issue now are not known, the economic turbulence and political situation in Sri Lanka apart, growing anger and unrest by various segments against the ruling dispensation there cannot be wished away. The issue has no relevance to India, but any attempt to stoke passions and excitement by vested interests and fringe elements needs to be taken note of.

V. Johan Dhanakumar,

Chennai

China’s claim

While the U.S. claims to have shot down another mystery object over its skies, China has accused the U.S. of having sent over 10 balloons into its space (‘World’ page, February 14). The two countries have been engaged in a political and trade standoff, so are we in for a new front being opened, i.e., military spying? The tug of war only gets worse.

R. Sampath,

Chennai

WPL and the future

The conduct of the inaugural Women’s Premier League auction is bound to lead to packed stadia and more teams growing in the tournament. Just as the IPL influenced fielding and batting standards, the WPL is sure to pave the way for Indian women improving their standards in Tests.

Srinivas Gade,

Chennai