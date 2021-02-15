Letters to the Editor — February 15, 2021

15 February 2021 00:02 IST

Stepping back

The mutual disengagement of India and China in Eastern Ladakh must also be linked to the mix of four instruments that India has used in keeping the pressure on China: direct engagement, strong military build-up, economic measures, and international partnerships. At the same time, Delhi needs to be cautious here. We do not know when Beijing can reverse its moves. The fundamental issues remain as the LAC is undemarcated and the India-China strategic rivalry is out in the open.

N. Sadhasiva Reddy,

Bengaluru

Facts needed

It is casual and simplistic of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi to have said that the three contentious farm laws had been brought in just to benefit “two friends” of the Modi government. If Mr. Gandhi was serious about the charges he levelled, he should have provided evidence, barring which these will be characterised as wild charges and a figment of the imagination. Suffice to say, Mr. Gandhi must stop beating around the bush and come out with solid and well-researched facts to buttress his ‘claims and charges’ and also raise the level of his speeches. Winning plaudits from Congressmen alone will not make him sound credible.

C.G. Kuriakose,

Kothamangalam, Kerala

Power centre

V.K. Sasikala is indeed the “country’s best known extraconstitutional authority” (‘Profiles’ page, February 14). It may not be an exaggeration to say that she functioned as the de facto Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, wielding enormous power on the wide spectrum of administration and party affairs during Jayalalithaa’s regime. That she was given a rousing welcome on her return to Chennai is indigestible. The perception is that the Bharatiya Janata Party may endeavour to unite the factions within the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam just to ensure that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam does not return to power. If the BJP supports Ms. Sasikala for political reasons, then the national party will lose its non-corrupt image. Will it take such a political risk?

V.N. Gopal,

Chennai

Radio still makes waves

World Radio Day, on February 13, seems to have slipped past without notice. It is unfortunate that we seem to have forgotten the magic this important tool offers us — as information, entertainment and instruction. Even in today’s era where cyber-related devices and gadgets rule the roost of media and communication, the radio has managed to retain its image. Many readers are bound to have grown up listening to “Jaimala”, “Hawa Mahal”, “Chhaya Geeth” and the famous “Binaca Geetmala”. The happiness one derives from listening to music, especially on radio, is one that only radio listeners will relate to well. The radio is truly one of man’s best companions.

M. Pradyu,

Thalikavu, Kannur, Kerala