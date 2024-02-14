Letters to The Editor — February 14, 2024

February 14, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

The release of eight Indian Navy veterans from prison in Qatar is a happy development with quiet diplomacy winning the day. Now that the men have been released, New Delhi must ensure that such incidents do not recur.

Gregory Fernandes,

Mumbai

Quiet diplomacy has won. The focus is now on the fate of Kulbhushan Jadhav in Pakistan, whose release India must now start working on.

K.V. Seetharamaiah,

Bengaluru

Growing bonhomie between India and Qatar, which has been nurtured by the Indian Prime Minister in recent times, has evidently played a pivotal role in ensuring the release of the men. Importantly, there is a need for India to leverage this newfound West Asian outreach in strengthening New Delhi’s bilateral relations with Pakistan.

G. Ramasubramanyam,

Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh

Questions remain on what exactly the charges were that warranted such a severe penalty.

In the end, India’s diplomatic win and the Prime Minister’s personal attention to the matter must be leveraged to ensure that such incidents do not recur. From a broader perspective, the vast Indian diaspora in the Gulf is often treated unfairly by various institutions. India must ensure there is both justice and their well-being.

Anany Mishra,

Bhilai, Chhattisgarh

On the Governor

The Governor is the last residue of the colonial system. He has been transformed into a puppet controlled by central chains. Instead of playing politics and engaging in a blame game, he could play the role of a neutral umpire and present his advice more politely (“T.N. Governor Ravi refuses to deliver customary address”, February 13).

P. David Balasingh,

Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu

