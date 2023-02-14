Letters to the Editor — February 14, 2023

February 14, 2023 12:24 am | Updated February 13, 2023 11:17 pm IST

New Governors

Political criticism over the appointment of the former Supreme Court of India judge, Justice S. Abdul Nazeer, as the new Governor of Andhra Pradesh cannot be dismissed. People who were part of high office, especially from the judiciary, need not look for employment in the political arena once they retire from service. Ambitions are important but this should not be at the cost of one’s image and integrity. One must recall the golden words of the BJP leader Arun Jaitley when he said ‘pre-retirement judgments are influenced by post-retirement jobs and it’s a threat to the independence of the judiciary’. His observation was candid going by the troubled Governor-State relations in the present day.

A.P. Thiruvadi,

Chennai

The list of appointees exposes the incumbent government’s “award and reward mechanism” for loyalists and leaders. With these appointments, the strength of Governors and Lieutenant Governors directly related to the party in power only increases. A similar strategy was also adopted by the Congress earlier, so both national parties have used this to their advantage. These appointments and the recent cases of strife between the Chief Ministers of certain States and their Governors only highlight the importance of having a proper mechanism to appoint the Governor of a State. Reform is the need of the hour apart from a transparent mechanism that will instil trust in the public.

P.R. Vikram,

Periyapalayam, Tamil Nadu

Of all the gubernatorial appointments, it is that of the Governor of Andhra Pradesh which could have been avoided. The judge is one who happened to be a part of several important judgments in which the government was on the winning side. The government can present any number of non-partisan arguments in support of its decision, but what will stick out is the quid pro quo perception, which will not be in the best interests of the judiciary.

Athulya M.,

Hyderabad

Down memory lane

The photograph of tennis great Bjorn Borg with Indian star Vijay Amritraj, in Chennai, rekindled memories of the halcyon days of the Swede and his 11 Grand Slam singles titles (‘Sport’ page, February 13). In the 1970s and 1980s, Borg was tennis’s biggest drawing card. Tennis had never really been so cool before Borg played it.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai

ADVERTISEMENT