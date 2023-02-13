Letters to the Editor — February 13, 2023

February 13, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Democratic functioning

In a welcome change, the ongoing Budget session in Parliament is feeling more heat than noise. But it ought to be more robust in debate and demanding in seeking answers. Higher pedestals must be sought out by the custodians of our democratic ethos. The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom personally answers the Opposition’s queries in Parliament, practically on a weekly basis. The primacy of Parliament and the institutions of governance and oversight ensure a robustness of democracies.

Every incumbent U.S. President has been subject to intense legal scrutiny should occasion demand. If in the past, President Trump was subject to a legal investigation, we now have President Biden under the lens in regard to his handling of classified documents. Parliamentary onus must weigh heavily over executive prerogative.

R. Narayanan,

Navi Mumbai

The Prime Minister’s strong rebuttal of remarks made by the Opposition, especially the Congress, must be looked at in perspective. The Opposition’s role is to provide constructive criticism of the government’s work. Its ‘fault-finding’ is a part of what is expected of it/them. Therefore, the stance by the ruling party, which reminded one of an election campaign, can only be viewed as a diversionary tactic from grave topics such as the Hindenburg saga.

Rumaan A. Yadahalli,

Bengaluru

Watch the word

iIt is distressing that certain leaders of national parties are often found using intemperate language against their opponents.

Even those in the party that just completed a ‘remove hate and unite people with love and brotherhood’ long march are guilty of this. It is evident even in Parliament too, considered to be the sanctum sanctorum of democracy. It is the silence or indifference of citizens that is primarily responsible for the rise of intemperate language. Since there is no law or code of conduct to stop this virus of hate-filled language in political discourse, only unanimous ‘public revulsion’ will ensure its exclusion .

P.H. Hema Sagar,

Secunderabad