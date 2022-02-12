Letters to the Editor — February 12, 2022

Chief Minister’s remark

There is no doubt that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has cleverly worded his message, but whoever knows how to read between the lines can hardly miss the intended communal sub-text (Page 1, February 11). It is more probable that he was referring to the percentage of a minority community in these States, and possibly, in his twisted perception, equating the targeting and harassment of minorities with good governance. If this is not an electoral malpractice, pray what is?

G.G. Menon,

Tripunithura, Kerala

Operation Palakkad

All the noise and the excitement over the rescue of a youngster trapped in a rock crevice in the mountainous stretches in Kerala’s Palakkad may fade away (“Army wins Kerala’s heart”, February 9). But one needs to recognise the valour of the Army personnel who succeeded in an adventurous mission where many others failed. The immeasurable value of a single human life could be fathomed by many when the rescue team placed itself in peril to save the young man.

Sanath Kumar T.S.,

Thrissur, Kerala

One also needs to note the genuine attempts made by the NDRF, the police, fire services, the Forest Department and volunteers. The stellar role of the Indian Army men in a non-border event has only won them more respect (February 10).

Rajakumar Arulanandham,

Palayamkottai, Tamil Nadu

Lata Mangeshkar

I am in my 80s and recall a meeting I attended years ago at the Krishna Gana Sabha, Chennai to felicitate renowned violinist Lalgudi Jayaraman for 50 years of solo stage programmes. It was a pleasant surprise to witness Lata Mangeshkar, an ardent fan of Lalgudi Jayaraman, sitting next to M.S. Subbulakshmi, another legend. Lataji mentioned that she was awestruck to be beside M.S. What humility!

Radhakrishnan M.,

Chennai