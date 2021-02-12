Letters to the Editor — February 12, 2021

12 February 2021 00:02 IST

Might of the state

Targeting responsible journalism that mirrors the dissent and protest of citizens and baselessly promoting the accusation of a foreign inspired/funded conspiracy while allowing unbridled freedom to irresponsible journalism of the kind done by a leading TV anchor who was in the news speaks volumes about the intolerant spirit of the present government. Protests and agitations are a part and parcel of a healthy democracy. Trying to defame or smother all genuine protests and journalism using the might of the state amounts to autocracy.

Why democratically elected governments in the largest democracy are so intolerant towards dissent and protests is intriguing. The quite deplorable war against Twitter and NewsClick in connection with the farmers’ protests reminds me of the UPA’s notorious IB report following the Kudankulam protests, alleging that NGOs were engaging in anti-national activities. Whether it was the UPA or the NDA now, people agitating for genuine causes are always anti-nationals!

Sukumaran C.V., Advertising Advertising

Palakkad, Kerala

Virus origins

More than a year after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are none the wiser about its origins. The findings of WHO’s expert team, though tentative, seem to buttress the Chinese government’s protestations of innocence. Transparency is a prerequisite for this investigation as WHO must provide definitive answers.

S.S. Paul,

Chakdaha, Nadia, West Bengal

Helping students

I write this as a retired teacher. It is a fact that students, especially in Classes 1 to 6, have lost out on studies. But, the fact is that as language skills are not restricted to a particular standard or age, they could be developed well over a period of time. If schools can avoid being too rigid in sticking to the regular prescribed syllabus and are ready to consolidate ‘foundation abilities’, there is no need to eliminate the vacation period or extend the academic year of these little ones.

T. Michael Joseph,

Karaikal