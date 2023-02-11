Letters to the Editor — February 11, 2023

February 11, 2023 12:24 am | Updated February 10, 2023 11:27 pm IST

In the Upper House

It is unfortunate that the Prime Minister turned the august house of Parliament into an election campaign (Page 1, February 10). Certain remarks made about the first Prime Minister of India were jarring. There are many fronts on which the government of the day has failed. ‘Achhe din’ is still a dream. The Prime Minister must ensure that ‘roti, kapada aur makkan’ must reach all.

A. Jainulabdeen,

Chennai

In another year, the top leader will complete his second term, so when he repudiates the past to claim originality in development, he is also repudiating the achievements of leaders such as Morarji Desai and Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

It is time the Prime Minister saw himself as a statesman, who is, in most respects, the opposite of a politician.

N. Sadhasiva Reddy,

Bengaluru

The Prime Minister has levelled a strange allegation in the Rajya Sabha — that none of Nehru’s descendants used the Nehru surname (February 10). Well, Nehru’s only daughter married Feroze Gandhi. Their sons took the surname of their father, and so it continues. One wonders what other context it was the leader had in mind. Had Nehru had a son, his descendants would have used the surname of ‘Nehru’. However, the main point is that the spotlight is on the meteoric rise of a certain businessman and his group, where the perception is that this was made possible on account of the businessman’s ‘close links’ with the country’s leader. Instead of squarely facing the accusations, the Prime Minister appeared to have been resorting to diversionary steps. There seems to be a personal hostility towards Nehru and his descendants.

Israel K. Mani,

Wellington, The Nilgiris

The Opposition, and the Congress in particular, has only itself to blame. These parties walk into the trap every time only to face severe verbal decimation. They should be wise not to take on the Prime Minister who has a record of achievements that the country can be proud of.

S. Venkataraman,

Hyderabad

Appointment of judges

One wonders why Justice V.R. Krishna Iyer’s name was brought in to justify the appointment of L. Victoria Gowri in the Madras High Court (“Letters to the Editor”, February 10).

The universality of Justice Krishna Iyer’s values invited respect even from his worst critics. It will be no exaggeration at all to say, without meaning disrespect to others, that the higher judiciary experienced and saw its zenith during Justice Krishna Iyer’s period.

N.G.R. Prasad,

Chennai

