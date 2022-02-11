Letters to the Editor — February 11, 2022

Hijab row

The future of students is being destroyed at the altar of politics. It is a fact that the COVID-19 pandemic has already eaten into the academic schedule. The disruption now — educational institutions being closed — can only worsen the situation. What will the skill sets of these students be? Their future academic prospects? And their employability in an already depressed job market?

Even worse is that the minds of youngsters have been poisoned. The camaraderie and friendships that school and college life ought to be encourage are under grave threat. It has probably been erased.

R. Thomas Paul,

Bengaluru

As a teacher, I find the saddest thing about the whole anti-hijab controversy raging in Karnataka to be the clear implication of an absence of friendly or even decent ties between students from different backgrounds. It is unimaginable that an academic institution in general could not help foster the feelings of camaraderie among the student community. In the sharing of an academic space, especially one where young persons not only partake in common activities and pursuits but also express themselves in friendships and fraternity, there should be absolutely no room for any possibility of nurturing feelings of hatred for fellow students or indulging in violence against them. Civility is the first casualty of the hatred which is being fanned in the hearts and minds of the young. There is a mindless urge to control what others, especially women and the marginalised, wear — akin to the similarly undemocratic power where some people want to exercise control over what others eat. It also flows from a deep-seated fear of the ‘other’. One wishes that the teachers in these institutions had the moral and intellectual courage to mediate a dialogue among students and stand up for those being harassed and terrorised. Given the abject failure of the political leadership to build bridges and work for peace and justice, it is being left to the judiciary to deliver justice and calm tempers.

Firoz Ahmad,

New Delhi

Lata Mangeshkar

The passing of singer Lata Mangeshkar has left behind a teary-eyed nation. One of Bollywood’s top directors Yash Chopra once said of Lataji: “I see God’s blessing in her voice.” That almost all of India’s neighbours, i.e., Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal, have expressed grief and highlighted the power and the reach of her songs is a fine example of how music has no borders. Lataji’s numerous awards also reflect the love, affection and respect for her from all corners of the world.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai