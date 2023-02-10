Letters to the Editor — February 10, 2023

February 10, 2023 12:24 am | Updated February 09, 2023 10:59 pm IST

Judge’s elevation

The raging controversy surrounding L. Victoria Gowri’s elevation to the Bench (the Madras High Court) is somewhat similar to the appointment of Justice V.R. Krishna Iyer as a Supreme Court judge. Hostile lawyers described him as a political animal whose ideologies might unsettle long-held judicial views. But, there is a difference. Justice Krishna Iyer never indulged in expressing inflammable opinions on religious lines or kicked up any unseemly controversy. But, in Ms. Gowri’s case, she has in the past gone public with her vitriolic attack on the minorities. The ‘connivance’ between the judiciary and the executive and the speed with which she has been made a High Court judge leave a lot to be desired.

V. Lakshmanan,

Tirupur, Tamil Nadu

There will be a question mark over her judicial competence given her background of allegedly indulging in hate speech. What is more interesting is the promptness shown by the Law Ministry in approving her name which has not been seen in other cases (judge Saurabh Kripal). The perception is that of a selective picking of names with a malicious expectation that such appointees will favour the present regime in future. Such an appointment process poses a great threat to judicial independence.

Shayan Das,

Gobardanga, West Bengal

Only in Bihar

It is baffling, and also shocking, how a two-kilometre length of railway track in Madhubani district in Bihar was found to have been ‘stolen’.

The incident may sound weird, but considering how thieves have managed to steal parts of roads, bridges and mobile towers in Bihar in the past, the act of stealing a track now may seem on a par with the previous devilments (“Off the beaten track, thieves make away with the railway line in Madhubani”, February 8). It was even more shocking to know that the stolen track was part of scrap material that was to be auctioned. Thanks to the complicity of some railway officials, the track was sold without even floating a tender.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai

