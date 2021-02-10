Letters to the Editor — February 10, 2021

10 February 2021 00:02 IST

Disaster in Chamoli

Historian Ramachandra Guha writes about the fight to save the Himalayan habitat in his work, The Unquiet Woods, where he chronicles the ‘tree hugging’ Chipko movement. But currently, the pictures from the site of the disaster appear to be ‘tree-bald’. The catastrophe must lead the government to review all infrastructure projects in the region. In addition, dam construction in India’s mountain States must undergo a thorough environmental assessment by impartial experts. Otherwise, Mother Nature will be the decider.

G. Parameswaran,

Coimbatore

V.K. Sasikala returns

It was a shock to read about and see the visuals of the sea of humanity waiting to greet and catch a glimpse of V.K. Sasikala, the former aide of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, on her return to Chennai. In fact, it is very difficult to read the pulse of the people in this part of the country as far as politics is concerned. Be that as it may, the AIADMK’s Edappadi K. Palaniswami has his task cut out — to keep the party united and fight two enemies, the DMK’s Stalin and Ms. Sasikala, successfully in the coming State Assembly elections.

S. Ramakrishnasayee,

Chennai

Even Kasturba Gandhi when released from prison then was not given so rousing a reception as Ms. Sasikala. The mammoth welcome was astonishing and astounding. The entry of Ms. Sasikala into State politics will not make any difference; there may only be some ripples. With the DMK-Congress on one side and the BJP-AIADMK on the other, one can forecast a hung Assembly.

Mani Nataraajan,

Chennai

Ms. Sasikala’s return has certainly rattled the AIADMK and her political messaging can add drama to an already charged-up election battle. Using symbolism and statement, she has set the ball rolling for an interesting election season.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai

I am quite uncomfortable with the media coverage given to someone jailed for corruption. Her return and the likelihood of disturbances within the AIADMK are internal affairs of that party.

T. Anand Raj,

Chennai

It is disheartening that a person convicted on corruption charges was given a grand welcome. One shudders to think about the future and the new order of political evolution.

P. Ranganathan,

Chennai

LAC ‘transgressions’

It was only natural for China to seize on comments by the Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways and former Army Chief, General V.K. Singh, on India transgressing the Line of Actual Control more times than China. It was an unexpected windfall for China. Isn’t it fair to ask when will leaders like him in the government learn that there are times when speech is silver but silence is golden?

C.G. Kuriakose,

Kothamangalam, Kerala