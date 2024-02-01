Letters to The Editor — February 1, 2024

February 01, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Temple entry

The judgment by the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court is good if religious tenets are observed well, in full faith, calmly and where the values are respected by all (Page 1, “Judge orders restrictions on non-Hindus in temples”, January 31).

The point is that we do have the obligation to follow the norms, faith rules and regulations of any body, religion, group in any society.

A.J. Rangarajan,

Chennai

In reality, one hardly comes a non-Hindu who insists on or is interested in entering the inner sanctum of Hindu temples. A majority of foreign tourists visiting our temples do not get offended when they see the notice telling them not to go beyond a certain point in a temple’s premises. Apart from them being picnic and tourist spots, many Hindu temples have also been thrown open to cinema and serial shooting. ‘Obscene’ song and dance sequences are filmed here, which should stop.

M.R. Anand,

Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh

It is astonishing to have such a judgment as it seems to be wry, parochial and contrary to the universal brotherhood ‘’Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (world is a family’) philosophy of the great Hindu saints. Instead, a general note can be put up: ‘Only believers in Hindu faith are allowed entry’.

P.A.K. Murthy,

Chennai

The judgment is shocking especially in its insistence that an undertaking must be obtained from non-Hindus that they have faith in the deity and would follow the customs and practices of Hinduism and of the temple.

In contrast to this one has Christian churches that are kept open to the public, irrespective of caste, creed, community or religion to enter, remain seated and say their prayers in silence to the god of their choice and, go out with all solace and peace of mind they require. This verdict will only add another iron gate before god.

Tharcius S. Fernando,

Chennai

Australian Open win

In a physical sport like tennis, injuries can be debilitating to and demoralising for any great player. So, it takes excellent mental strength to overcome those tough times and still shine. Rohan Bopanna’s win, at 43, is a truly great achievement. He is a true inspiration for thousands of young children of the country.

Jahangir Shaikh,

Mumbai