Letters to the Editor — February 1, 2023

February 01, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

A millet revolution

In a calorie-centric country, where two major cereals form the staple for almost 95% of the population, this is probably the right juncture to tap the benefits offered by millets (Editorial page, “Tasks for India’s millet revolution”, January 31). A millet consumption revolution has to reach every corner of the country where the emphasis has to be on the Public Distribution System in association with the Food Corporation of India and other allied agencies helping in this mission. People should also commit themselves to millet usage and have at least one meal a day made up of millets.

Satish Reddy Kanaganti,

Tipparthi, Nalgonda, Telangana

The ‘Feast of millets’ hosted in December 2022 in Parliament House was a welcome sign of a changing attitude towards nutrition. The younger generation must be made aware of the nutritional and therapeutic values of millets.

Varughese C. Thomas,

Kuttapuzha, Thiruvalla, Kerala

Millets at one point of time were considered to be a tribal food, consumed only by “backward” tribals. But once scientists pointed out the nutritional benefits, they became a “superfood” instantly.

Ananya Dash,

Bhubaneswar, Odisha

The long march

Despite the general success of the Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, much needs to be done on the political front. Parties, individuals and forces committed to the values of the Constitution, secularism, ‘left of centre’ policies and those who feel a revulsion over attempts to mix religion and politics and practise divisive politics, vengeance, violence and hatred have all to be united. Any follow-up version of the yatra has to reach out to local and specific political forces and individuals to accomplish this.

M.V. Sridhara,

Mysuru

The Congress’s Rahul Gandhi may have completed his 135-day long marathon walk, but the fact is the Congress is being hampered by infighting in almost all States. The party needs to iron out its differences with other political parties ready to join forces with it to win the battle in 2024. It is a daunting proposition but not impossible to achieve.

M. Somasekhar Prasad,

Hyderabad

Mr. Gandhi should have had the grace to thank the government for ensuring that his walk ended without any untoward event, especially in Kashmir.

P. Ganesan,

Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu

Group and charges

The report of the U.S.-based agency, Hindenburg, on the Indian conglomerate in the news can neither be accepted as the gospel truth nor dismissed as an allegation with an ulterior motive. In parallel, there is also a foreign broadcasting corporation raking up a closed chapter, i.e., the Gujarat riots, despite the country’s leader having been given a clean chit by the highest court.

It is difficult to dismiss the impression gaining currency that there could be a hidden agenda behind the BBC documentary and the Hindenburg report. Only a probe by an expert committee under the supervision of the top court can bring out the truth in the Hindenburg report versus the group’s dealings. The onus is also on the group to prove the adage, Caesar’s wife must be above suspicion.

S. Seshadri,

Chennai

Indian hockey

The Indian men’s hockey team’s early exit from the Hockey World Cup is a rude reality check after the high of a podium finish at Tokyo Olympics. Germany, Australia and Belgium employ the services of mental conditioning coaches — of value when a team finds itself in tight situations in knock-out matches. These changes must be incorporated at junior and sub-junior levels since youngsters are more compliant and responsive. Field hockey has become an intensely fast-paced game, and India runs the risk of returning to the days when it vied for the lower ranks in a world tournament.

Dr. Pushpinder S. Khera,

Jodhpur, Rajasthan