Letters to the Editor — February 1, 2021

No entry

The irony cannot be missed — while India loses land, soldiers and resources to China, it is cutting off protest sites from farmers by using barbed wire, spikes and trenches. Where is the spirit of dialogue and protection for farmers who provide ‘food for all Indians’, irrespective of party, religion, race, region and language?

Paul Dhanasekaran,

Chennai

It seems that the rulers of India have virtually turned the national capital into a warfront, with trenches, spikes and barbed wire barricades. In his 32-minute long speech delivered extempore at the Central Hall of Parliament in May 2014, the leader of this country said: “Villagers, farmers, Dalits and the oppressed, this government is for them, for their aspirations and this is our responsibility.”

If the top leader was sincere about his words, farmers would not be protesting still against farm Bills they do not want, and the national capital will not be the battleground it is today.

Sukumaran C.V.,

Palakkad, Kerala

This is not the pre-Independence era. Using such measures is not the way to deal with our farmers. Why cannot the Centre take a cordial and genial step towards our farmers?

Dr. Jayasekharan V.P.,

Payyanur, Kannur, Kerala

The borders of Delhi are beginning to resemble a hostile international border. What is the government apprehensive about? Is it privy to some information that the rest of the country is not aware of? The government’s narrative continues to be that it can do no wrong and that it is the farmers, from two or three States who are protesting, and who need to be forced to accept what the government believes is right. Is this the way a democracy is supposed to function?

Hemachandra Basappa,

Bengaluru

The government’s offer of talks has not found takers. Things seem to be turning worse. Both sides — the farmers and the government — would do well to find a middle path to resolve the stalemate.

N.J. Ravi Chander,

Bengaluru

The Myanmar coup

The military’s actions are an unfortunate development in a country which has seen mainly martial law. Aung San Suu Kyi might have lost her international standing, but the recent elections show that her people still have trust in her. The international community needs to hold the ruling junta accountable.

B. Ramakrishnan,

Cherrybrook, NSW, Australia